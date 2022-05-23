Directive to intensify action against kite-flyers

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has said that safeguarding the life and property of citizens as well as curbing the crimes are among the top priorities of Lahore Police.

The DIG directed the Dolphin and PRU personnel to patrol effectively for maintaining law and order and accelerating the crackdown on drug dealers, kite-flyers and others involved in illegal activities.

SP Saad Aziz while briefing about the performance of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit said that immediate response was given on 1,590 calls received on the helpline.The patrolling squad in different operations against drug paddlers recovered 10 bottles of liquor and Charas. Five proclaimed offenders, including 38 criminals and 26 court absconders were apprehended during patrolling.

Meanwhile, 38 accused involved in one wheeling, 20 involved in kite flying and five accused involved in firing were arrested. DIG Operations directed to further expedite the crackdown on kite-flyers. He directed that those who involved in this bloody game should be dealt with an iron hand. He directed the indiscriminate action against the kite-flyers.

Khidmat Marakaz: DIG Operations Lahore Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has said that Police Khidmat Marakaz are providing best facilities to the citizens. People are being provided 14 facilities, including character and verification certificates under one roof. Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz, during this week, will discharge its duty at Shahdara Bus Stop on Monday (today).

Similarly, Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz will present at Haji Kot Shahdara Town tomorrow (Tuesday), Begumkot on Wednesday, Shahdara Hospital on Thursday, Kahna on Friday and on Saturday the same will perform its duty at Nashter Colony Gajumata.

DIG Operations said that Police Mobile Khidmat Marakaz will remain present on these points during office timings. He directed that the staff should treat the citizens in a good manners.