Police fail to recover abducted girl

LAHORE:Police have failed to recover a 17-year-old girl kidnapped in broad daylight from the Shad Bagh area here on Saturday.

The victim identified as "A" student of 10th class was returning home after taking exams with her brother on a bike when a white car intercepted the motorcycle. Two armed men got out of the car and one of them grabbed the girl’s hand and forced her into the car, while the other man pointed his gun at her brother so that he could not resist to rescue his sister. After abducting the girl, the kidnappers drove away from the crime scene.

The main accused identified as Abid happened to be an ex-fiancé of the girl. Shad Bagh police registered a case against four culprits, including Abid, Elias and two unidentified accomplices on the complaint of the abducted girl's father Zulfiqar Ali. Abid's mother Safia Bibi and her husband Latif were detained. Facilitator Rashid was also arrested.

Police detained some people for questioning in connection with the arrest of the alleged abductors and recovery of the student. The accused had taken the girl to Kasur after abduction.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti had ordered the IG to rescue the student and present her in court. IG, CCPO and other senior officers appeared before the chief justice. The CCPO sought a report from SP City. He directed the arrest of the accused involved in the kidnapping with the help of CCTV cameras and evidence.