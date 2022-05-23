At the jalsa

Imran Khan’s inappropriate comments against Maryam Nawaz are appalling. He must refrain from using such language against his political opponents. Such statements suggest that he is morally corrupt. It would be graceful if he apologized. Political rivalry must not result in disrespect.

I am a Imran Khan supporter, and I know that he always motivates his supporters to become good citizens. He has made a mistake, and he should apologize. Politicians must choose their words wisely because young people follow them.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana