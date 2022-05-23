At the jalsa

Imran Khan’s inappropriate comments against Maryam Nawaz are appalling. He must refrain from using such language against his political opponents. Such statements suggest that he is morally corrupt. It would be graceful if he apologized. Political rivalry must not result in disrespect.
I am a Imran Khan supporter, and I know that he always motivates his supporters to become good citizens. He has made a mistake, and he should apologize. Politicians must choose their words wisely because young people follow them.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s defence of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit is commendable. It is also...
K-Electric suspends power supply for a full day once a month in the Garden West area of Karachi. This happens in...
This refers to the editorial ‘Interpreting 63A’ . It has discussed the verdict passed by the Supreme Court on the...
The current economic crunch and political instability demand that all political parties form a national government for...
The recent series of gruesome murders and robberies in Larkana shows that the Sindh police have failed to protect the...
Power shows of the PTI and the PML-N were held almost every other day in the last two weeks, which is quite unusual....
