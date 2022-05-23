1.01m wheat bags caught

On directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the food department has launched an operation against the wheat hoarders, during which it has so far recovered 1.01 million bags of wheat.

The operation has been launched across Sindh. The CM constituted a committee under Food Secretary Raja Khurram and authorised its members to conduct raids at the godowns where grain had been hoarded.

The department confiscated 333,640 wheat bags from Sukkur division, 46,880 bags from Shaheed Benazirabad division, amd 232,255 bags from Larkana Division. Some 402,310 bags were caught in Hyderabad division, 25,000 bags from Mirpurkhas district and 1,400 bags from different check posts in Karachi.