PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing the social media team on May 21, 2022. Photo: Twitter/SaniaaAshiq

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she was not happy to hear about the arrest of senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sheerin Mazari.

“Imran Khan is of my father’s age and I speak his name with a heavy heart. I will not even look back at such a person but when it comes to the country and his incompetence, I will not give up,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing the social media team here on Saturday. PML-N central vice-president said that she was not happy to hear about the arrest of Shireen Mazari. The case against her was registered in the government of Usman Buzdar. “If anti-corruption has arrested her, there will be a reason.”

She said the PTI was now using the women card. “I was not charged with any serious offense. I was accused of aiding Nawaz Sharif but the allegations against Shireen Mazari are serious as she transferred 800 kanal government land into her name fraudently,” Maryam claimed.

She said the PTI can’t play the woman card because when she was arrested, the authorities told her that they were arresting her in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She said she was arrested in front of her father and at that time Nawaz Sharif had said that times had changed. She said Mazari was held by female staff whereas she was arrested twice by males.



“I was kept in NAB cell and death cell for 60 days, in the heat of June, July, August, September, I was also someone’s daughter but I didn’t play the woman card,” she said adding to-date no case against her was proved. She added that during incarceration, male NAB staff made her videos.

Maryam Nawaz said she still doesn’t believe in retaliation and she will stand by Shireen Mazari if she was proved innocent. She said Mazari was arrested by female officials while she was arrested by male officers, cameras were installed in her cell and NAB officials also made videos of her. “Whatever they did, if I opened my mouth, it would go too far,” she maintained and added that Shireen Mazari should answer the accusations.

“The court was open at night because you trampled on the Constitution mercilessly. You violated the Constitution. Article 6 should have been imposed on Imran Khan but he is still a Ladla,” Maryam claimed.

Maryam Nawaz said that it hurts her to take the name of this person, this person was responsible for putting Pakistan on the ventilator, she can’t name Einstein instead of him, who has been in the chair for four years.

She said first he staged the drama of foreign conspiracy and now he was hurling immoral attacks on her while standing on the container. She said Imran Khan didn’t attack her only but he attacked every mother and sister of Punjab. She said good manners should not be expected from a small man.

“I have so much political material against Imran, there is no need for any personal attack,” she said and added that what message did the PTI chairman give to the youth?

Maryam Nawaz said that looting during the last four years and incompetence have made Pakistan miserable. She said it has been four weeks since the Muslim League Nawaz government came to power and they were trying to put all the blame on the PMLN government.

Shehbaz Sharif’s speech yesterday was a breath of fresh air, she said adding for the last four years, nothing has been heard except revenge and accusations.

“Pakistan is economically on ventilator today. The people are suffering the consequences of what has been done for four years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a good administrative record. Shehbaz Sharif spoke on one issue after another, I am proud that the PMLN leaders are so passionate about Pakistan,” she stated.

Maryam Nawaz further said that yesterday Imran Khan said that if Shehbaz Sharif gets up at 6 o’clock, then his gardener also get up at 6 o’clock. She said Shehbaz Sharif wakes up with the aim of serving the nation but during his four-year tenure, Imran Khan had woken up in afternoon.

The Sharif brothers knew the miseries of the people and they knew that if the prices of petrol increased, the people will suffer more. She said she has not seen Imran Khan while talking about the welfare and suffering of the people. Imran Khan was on the container even when he was in the government.

The PML-N central vice president questioned if the worst loadshedding was happening because of their government? She said no attention has been paid on the repair of power plants.

“Today, the people are suffering from loadshedding. Nawaz Sharif had constructively criticized the institutions. Imran Khan trampled on the Constitution, the president’s son openly abuses the institutions, Arif Alvi is distorting the Constitution, nothing happens against them but if we had done the same thing our dead bodies would be hanging at crossings,” Maryam said and added that Shireen Mazari was not larger than the Prime Minister.

Maryam further questioned that who was protecting them in foreign funding case as the case was not being allowed to proceed. “Why this difference?” she questioned and said that first they criticized the courts but when the court took suo moto, the same court became good. First, they abused the election commissioner and when their 25 members were de-seated, the same election commission was good. When the law caught the opponent, then it was good and when the law caught them, there were Mir Jafers and Mir Sadiqs, she concluded