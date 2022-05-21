Imran Khan owes an apology to Maryam Nawaz: HRCP

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s "vile" remarks against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the statement, saying the former prime minister owes an apology to all women.

During the PTI's Multan rally on Friday, the former prime minister referred to Maryam Nawaz's Sargodha rally a day before, and commented: "I heard she spoke with such jazba and junoon about me that I feel like asking her to be careful lest her husband gets upset".



Expectedly, Imran's statement elicited a strong reaction on social media, with journalists, women's rights activists, and political figures from the PDM-PPP government all condemning the use of such misogynist language against a woman politician.



“@ImranKhanPTI's vile remarks about @MaryamNSharif at the PTI's Multan rally have plumbed the depths of misogyny,” the HRCP stated on its official Twitter handle.



“It is simply unacceptable that the political narrative should crumble into such glaring intolerance and sexism.”

The HRCP further mentioned that Imran Khan is a national leader and he must “learn to conduct national conversations with his political rivals”.

“He owes an apology not just to Ms Sharif but to all women,” it stated.