Four POs among 64 arrested in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: Four proclaimed offenders along with seven accomplices were arrested with contrabands in the district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Takhtbhai, Toru, Baizai, Chura, and Hoti areas.

Besides the arrest of the wanted men, the cops also seized 13 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 945 grams charas, and bullets.

Also, the policemen have booked 10 persons under the tenants law for not having themselves registered with the police while living in rented buildings.

Meanwhile, the cops also arrested 53 suspects at various nakabandis and checkpoints for further investigations.