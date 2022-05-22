Operation against profiteers in Banni

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq to check the price of flour and other items, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sub Registrar (Urban) Asad Abbas raided shops of different localities on Saturday to see whether the government announced rates were followed or not.

During operation in Banni, with the contingent of police, Asad Abbas raided those shops and push carts that did not display government approved list of different items including fruit and vegetables.

Some shopkeepers and cart pushers were arrested on refusal to display rate lists, while heavy fines were also imposed on them for selling fruit, rice, flour and fruits other items on higher prices.

Earlier, on Friday DC Tahir Farooq inaugurated Sasta Atta Shop in Banni. The stock of atta sold at hot cakes and several customers took benefit of it and thanked DC for taking such step.

They demanded to provide more subsidised atta at Banni so that maximum price-hit people will avail such scheme. They also asked AC Asad Abbas to keep check on rates so that the shopkeepers may not fleece the customers.