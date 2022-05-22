Surroundings of Imran Khan’s residence searched

Islamabad : The federal capital Police on Saturday conducted a search operation around the residency of former prime minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police claimed that the search operation was conducted on the

reports of the secret agencies to provide fool-proof protection in the surroundings of the former PM House.

The police said that the PTI administration has staged camping around the sensitive areas, adding that the camping should be removed to avoid any untoward incident.

A heavy contingent of police including the bomb disposal squad conducted the search operation around the ousted prime minister’s residence.

The PTI workers staying around Bani Gala in the camp installed for the activists of PTI reached from different areas of the country came out of their tents and started shouting slogans against the incumbent government when the police party came. However, no PTI activist's arrest has been reported until the filling of this report.