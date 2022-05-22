Islamabad Highway to be expanded from Koral to Rawat

Islamabad : The board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday approved the completion of work on the expansion and rehabilitation of the Islamabad Highway from the Koral to the Rawat section.

The board approved the execution of the project under the government arrangement and the work will be executed by government organizations like FWO.

It was observed that individual interventions will not be fruitful unless the full-fledged project is taken up and completed in one go. Now that year-end is approaching and the CDA budget has already posted a surplus, the chairman of CDA approved this long-due project which is essential for commuters of Islamabad. The project will also include a bus route for Blue Line. The Board approved two separate summaries for transport solutions in Islamabad.

CDA board has also approved Blue Line and Green Line bus routes and plying of buses on a temporary basis from surplus available once buses by the end of this month. CDA is giving a comprehensive solution from Koral to PIMS under the Blue Line, and Bhara Kahu to PIMS under Green Line. Now the entire bus routes will be linked so that a person who boards from Bhara Kahu can either go for the last route to Rawalpindi or the airport.

This initiative will make Islamabad the first city in Pakistan to offer multiple connectivities linking all four corners of the city. It is hoped that this will not only help resolve traffic issues, and environmental issues but also introduce a new trend in public travel. Margalla road presentation was made by E in C branch who are design consultants for the project.

Various aspects including the termination route of section 4 and Shah Allah Ditta by pass were examined. It was decided that the Orange Line Metro Station is being constructed on the government to government basis. Nelore heights having 2000 apartments being constructed by FWO will be offered to the general public.

This will generate revenue and contribute to the housing needs of the city. An upcoming auction was also discussed. Here the focus will be on the abandoned sites at Margalla retreat. This will be offered to the public. CDA board also decided that some plots in the area may be developed by CDA on its own.