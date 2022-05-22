Mother of slain barrister demands justice

Islamabad : The mother of Barrister Fahad Malik who was gunned down in broad daylight at Margalla Road a few years ago, has demanded of the federal government, higher courts, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan for quick dispensation of justice.

Mrs. Maliha Soomro said that her young son, Fahad Malik was riddled with bullets by the opposition party on a land dispute when both parties came out of Shalimar Police Station after ‘Jirga’. She said that her son received 43 bullets and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. She said the police completed challan and submitted it to the lower court but the judge of the court was not dealing with the case according to the law. She demanded shifting the case to another court.

She, while speaking to the media persons at the National Press Club on Saturday, demanded quick proceedings of the writ petition submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and depute a monitoring judge to oversee her son’s case for quick dispensation of justice.

She said that the main suspect, Raja Arshad fled the scene after the killing and was later arrested from the Torkham border before crossing into Afghanistan and was taken to Islamabad by the law enforcement agencies. “Today is the birthday of my son, Fahad Malik and I am wandering for justice for the last 6 years but facing despair,” the mother said adding that an upper court has given remarks that the section of ATA cannot be added to the FIR.

She said that she has submitted a writ petition to the Supreme Court with the request for justice.