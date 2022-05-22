Islamabad Police administration finally changed

Islamabad : The government has removed Ehsan Younas Grade-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad appointing Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan as IGP of the federal capital Islamabad.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Punjab with immediate effect, said the notification.

The newly appointed IGP Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Grade-20 PSP officer was working with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) when transferred and appointed as IGP Islamabad.

While Chief Commissioner Islamabad's office appointed Awais Ahmed as DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad from the DIG (Operations), a notification has been issued in this regard. The grade-20 PSP officer was presently working as DIG Headquarters Islamabad and appointed Sohail Zafar Chaattha, a 19-grade has been appointed as DIG (Operations) Islamabad.

The Establishment Division has transferred SSP (Operations), Islamabad, Mohammad Faisal, a grade-19 PSP officer, and his services are placed at the disposal of the Government of Punjab. While Lt. Cdr. (r) Yasir Afridi has been transferred from KP and his services are placed at the disposal of Capital Territory Police.

According to the IGP Office, newly appointed IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has resumed his office after leaving the outgoing IGP Ehsan Younas.