JI protest

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam has said that JI will hold a public meeting here at F-9 Park today (Sunday).
Addressing a press conference here, the JI leader said that Jamaat ameer Sirajul Haq will address the public meeting being organised against inflation, and price hike and press the government to implement the verdict of the Federal Shariah Court against the interest-based economic and banking system in the country.
He said that JI workers and people from different walks of life from twin cities and adjoining areas will participate in the public rally.
Mian Aslam who is also ex-MNA from Islamabad said of the Government or any other financial institution challenged Shariah Court's decision then they would face strong resistance from the party.
