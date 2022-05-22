Time to devolve power to lower tiers: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz chaired a special meeting at Model Town on Saturday in which Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal also participated and matters relating to local government came under discussion during the meeting.

Hamza Shehbaz said that local government would be made public friendly through reforms. He stated that local government institutions play a pivotal role to provide quality service to the people at the grassroots level. He emphasised that it is need of the hour to devolve power to the lower tiers in order to ensure progress at the grassroots level. A detailed review was made to take into account different aspects of local government system during the meeting.

Political leaders Awais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique, Sami Ullah Khan, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of departments concerned, public representatives and specialists also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz in his message on the completion of 71 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations has said that the long-standing friendship of Pakistan and China is of special significance among the comity of nations. Exemplary agreements were being made during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, he added. Hamza Shehbaz maintained that the Economic Corridor Project speaks volumes of a deep- rooted Pakistan-China friendship. He lamented that unfortunately during the tenure of Imran Khan, work on CPEC projects remained sluggish adding that China is a highly trustworthy friend of Pakistan.

CM underscored that he highly appreciates the cooperation of China with regard to the progress and uplift of Pakistan. He emphasised that Pakistan-China relations have always stood the test of time adding that both the countries hold unanimity of views on international issues. CM lauded that China has always supported principal viewpoint of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has taken a notice of the murder of two sisters in the jurisdiction of police station Guliana of district Gujrat and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

Moreover, a delegation of Sundas Foundation called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here on Saturday. The thalassemia patients are the children of the nation, said Hamza Shehbaz adding that those who share the pain of others earn great success in this world and hereafter. The delegation included President Yasin Khan, Sohail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar and others. Members of Punjab Assembly Manshaullah Butt, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. Hamza said the foundation took care of these children in a systematic and compassionate manner and rendering valuable services for the treatment of children suffering from thalassemia.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz met ‘Golden Man’ at his office here on Saturday.

Hamza Shehbaz warmly welcomed the ‘Golden Man’ and while talking with him on a lighter note asked him about the reasons behind adopting such a distinctive work.

‘Golden Man’ apprised Hamza Shehbaz that he has three brothers and sisters and he earned his livelihood by becoming a Golden Man for the sake of his family.

He informed that he himself paints golden color on his clothes and face and thanked the CM for extending him an invitation. CM gave autograph on the shirt of ‘Golden Man’ on his wish.