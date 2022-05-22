Natalia wins girls singles title in Westbury Open

KARACHI: The 19th Westbury Tennis Championship concluded at Modern Club Karachi where Asad Zaman, Zohaib Afzal, and Amir Mazar all three from Lahore won double crown, where as Hyderabad's young talent Rashid Ali won under 10 title. Natalia Zaman of Karachi continued her supremacy, winning Under-18 Girls title without losing single set.

Under-14 girls singles final will be played tomorrow between Inaya Sayeed & Dalia Shazim, both from Karachi.

Mr. Rasheed Jan Muhammad, Chief Executive of Westbury Group was the chief guest. Dr. Abdul Sattar of Modern Club was the guest of honor. Other prominent present were Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, and Mahfoozul Haq.