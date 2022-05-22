Where is the evidence?

In one of his jalsas, Imran Khan said that his removal from the government was part of a foreign conspiracy. He also added that another conspiracy was being hatched to take his life. Right after his speech, the government of Pakistan decided to provide foolproof security to the former PM.
The people want Imran Khan to provide information about the threat to his life to the authorities concerned; otherwise, everyone will believe that this claim is a political stunt. Everyone wants Imran Khan to share irrefutable evidence to support his claims.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
