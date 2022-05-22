MQM-L supporters detained after protesting against ban on party chief

At least seven people, including three women, were detained after workers and supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) attempted to stage a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Saturday against the ban imposed on covering speeches of the party chief.

The workers and supporters of the MQM-L gathered outside the KPC and began a protest in favour of their party’s chief and against the ban imposed on airing his speeches. They demanded that the authorities concerned lift the ban.

A large number of police and Rangers personnel reached outside the KPC after the protest began, and detaomed around seven protesters, including three women.

The detainees were shifted to different police stations from where the three women were said to be released after a short time.

The four male protesters, including Afaq, Shamshad, Riaz and an unidentified man, are yet to be released. However, the Artillery Maidan police denied the arrest of any protester. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.