167 motorbikes impounded in Islamabad

Islamabad : The federal capital police has speeded up the crackdown against unregistered and fake number plate motorcycles and impounded 167 motorcycles. The motorcycles were booked under section 550 CrPC, the police spokesman said.

He said following Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad's directions Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran tasked zonal Superintendent of Police, Sub-divisional Police officers, and Station House Officers to take strict actions unregistered motorbikes and fancy number plates.

During the last 24 hours, the police spokesperson said that Islamabad police have shifted 544 bikes in different police stations which includes 260 bikes without documents, 146 without registration, 91 without number plates, and 47 with fancy number plates.

Out of these bikes, 167 were impounded under section 550 CrPC while others were released after their documents verification. Two vehicles without documents were also shifted to the police stations which were released after verification.

The SSP operations said the capital police have taken multiple initiatives to control crime adding that unregistered vehicles were being used in criminal activities. The campaign will help police in controlling street crimes in the federal capital, said SSP.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police and travel on vehicles bearing registered number plates issued by the excise office. People should carry their vehicles' registration documents while traveling on Islamabad roads, he observed. Citizens may contact the police helpline 1715 in case of any complaint.