Two women commit suicide in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two women have committed suicide in the limits of the City Police Station, police said on Friday.

Police officials said that Misbah Bibi, 22, and her sister-in-law (husband’s sister) Rizwana Bibi 25, daughter of Aurangzeb, had an altercation over some unknown family matter on Thursday evening. They went to their bedrooms and both were found after a couple of hours, they added.They were shifted to Trauma centre where doctors pronounced them as brought dead.