2-day traditional games festival concludes

LAKKI MARWAT: A two-day traditional games concluded with a grand and colourful prize distribution ceremony here on Friday.

Provincial deputy director sports, Jamshed Khan Baloch, chief provincial coach Shafqatullah Khan, district sports officer Ismail Khan Wazir, ADEO sports Nisar Muhammad Khan, area elders and a large number of gamer lovers attended the final match and prize distribution ceremony. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports directorate had organised the traditional archery, locally called ‘Krakkey’, tournament in Kakakhel Union Council of Lakki Marwat.

Ten teams from different parts of the district participated in the sports event. At the end of the first round, the Kakkakhel and Shagai clubs had qualified for the final match.

The bowmen from both teams, mostly aged ones, shot arrows on the target to score points.

The Kakkakhel club outclassed Shagai club and won the final trophy.

Chief guest Haqdad Khan along with sports department authorities distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the players of winner and runner up teams.