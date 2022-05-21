IHC larger bench to hear plea against Punjab governor’s removal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench on a petition against the removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his post.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. Omar Sarfraz Cheema appeared in the court along with his lawyer, Babar Awan. The court directed the registrar’s office to remove objections to the application, and constituted a larger bench to hear the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed Pakistan had a parliamentary system, not the presidential, and the Constitution is clear about the power of the President. Babar Awan said he would satisfy the court over the issue. The case was adjourned until May 24.