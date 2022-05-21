Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as quickly as it finished the 25 PTI dissidents’ case.

Addressing a press conference here, she pointed out that the ECP decision on disqualification declarations had been given in a month’s time, but the foreign-funding case against the PTI had been pending for eight years. It should also be announced in a day, paving the way for slapping a ban on the party, she said adding that the people of Pakistan had rejected the PTI. She claimed that the PTI would not find anyone to give its tickets in the next elections in Punjab.

She claimed the ECP decision of de-seating 25 MPAs would not affect the Punjab government and Hamza Shehbaz would continue as the chief minister. She said the PMLN led the Punjab government along with its allies, enjoying the support of 177 members, whereas the PTI’s strength in the legislature was 172 now.

The minister said it was not time for the PTI to celebrate, but to mourn, as 25 of its members had left the party in protest against the anti-people policies of Imran Khan regime.



She said a week ago, Imran berated the Election Commission and today he was paying tribute to it over its verdict. She noted that when the courts were opened at night in the wake of constitutional transgressions by Imran, he and the PTI hurled threats at the judges and the courts, and also tried to defame their families.

The minister alleged that Imran, through his party’s Twitter handlers, also ran an organised campaign against judges. “Masses are fully aware of the mentality of this person,” she said about the PTI chairman.

She said the PTI dissident lawmakers overtly cast their conscience vote. “They knew about the consequences and voted against their party and in favour of the nation," she said. The minister claimed that these 25 members have not been de-seated but their action is akin to a slap in Imran's face, adding they have the right to prefer an appeal against the ECP decision.