ECP to announce verdict in dissident PTI MPs case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict in a case relating to the 25 PTI dissidents in Punjab at 3pm today (Friday).

The ECP verdict will decide the fate of 25 PTI MPAs who had voted in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab CM election.

The PML-N leader got 197 votes as opposed to the required number of 186 in the house of 371, meaning the support of PTI dissidents was key to his victory and in case they are de-seated, Hamza Shahbaz will lose the majority.

The Election Commission’s verdict has gained special significance after the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63-A in which it was held that the vote of dissident MPs will not be counted.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi had sent a reference to the ECP against 25 PTI lawmakers who voted against the party policy in the election for the Punjab chief minister on April 16.

The PTI lawmakers had argued that they did not get any clear policy guidelines from the Parliamentary Party and in absence of any direction, the party can not move against them.

After listening to their arguments, the ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ECP, in its May 11 verdict rejected the disqualification reference against the MNAs of the PTI involved in floor crossing during the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The ECP said in its verdict that the reference against 20 MNAs of the PTI was not proved.