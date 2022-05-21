Report card

This refers to the letter, ‘Bitter truth’ (May 20) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying that the PTI failed to deliver on the promises that it made during its election campaigns of 2018.

The PTI was in power for close to four years, and yet the people of Pakistan did not witness any praiseworthy steps by the party. It seems that a majority of people are not interested in bringing the party back into power again.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat