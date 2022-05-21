Report card

This refers to the letter, ‘Bitter truth’ (May 20) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying that the PTI failed to deliver on the promises that it made during its election campaigns of 2018.
The PTI was in power for close to four years, and yet the people of Pakistan did not witness any praiseworthy steps by the party. It seems that a majority of people are not interested in bringing the party back into power again.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
The rapid depreciation of the Pakistani rupee from Rs180 to Rs200 against the US dollar is not due to the import of...
Scientists claim that the hottest part of 2022 is yet to come in India and Pakistan, despite the fact that in March...
The coalition government has finally decided to ban the import of non-essential luxury items. It is hoped that this...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of out-of-school children in Balochistan. More...
Hayat Ahmed Khan, who was a well-known cultural figure of Lahore, dedicated his life in service to classical music,...
Pakistan faces a list of problems including growing insecurity, terrorism, economical problems, political uncertainty...
Comments