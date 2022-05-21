Teachers’ Competency Programme ends

LAHORE:Five-day training “In-Service Competency Enhancement Programme for Teachers” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of the training organised by the university’s Centre for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA). The VC distributed certificates among the participants and resource persons. Meanwhile the hands-on training ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry’ also concluded at UVAS. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim advised teachers to take ownership of students for imparting education, research work and providing services to stakeholders with adoption of latest methodology of teaching. “Such trainings were the best source of sharing knowledge and learning innovative ideas and experiences from each other,” he added.