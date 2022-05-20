SC can’t oversee prosecution depts: ex-AGP

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney-general of Pakistan Irfan Qadir has said that the Supreme Court can’t monitor the prosecution departments.
In his reaction to the SC decision Thursday, he said the apex court now meddles in the domain of the executive. He said the prosecution departments are answerable only to the prime minister and federal cabinet being the executive authority.
He said those who appeared before the SC should have told the court they report only to the PM and federal cabinet. He said it’s written in the Constitution that the PM and federal cabinet are not answerable to the Supreme Court.
He said when the PM and his cabinet are not answerable to the SC, how can their subordinate authorities be answerable to it. Meanwhile, PMLN vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said at the Sargodha gathering that "she thanks the Supreme Court for taking a suo motu notice against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," asking the apex court to take a suo motu notice of claims made by former FIA chief Bashir Memon.
She also called on the top court to take a suo motu notice against the former aide to Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar. “[And] another suo motu notice should also be taken on the foreign funding case,” she said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said he would tell the date of Islamabad march...
ISLAMABAD: With recommendations to abolish the allocation of discretionary funding of Rs70 billion through...
"We will be happy if the government is dissolved," says senior PPP leader
LAHORE: Former foreign minister and ticket holder of PTI from Kasur Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali breathed his last on...
Total imports fell by four percent month-on-month to $6.0 billion in April, while exports rose three percent to $3.154...
NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced on Thursday to one year in jail, 34...
Comments