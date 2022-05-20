‘Imran gave Rs40bn benefit to TV channel owner Salman’

Maryam Nawaz addressing a public gathering in Sargodha on May 19, 2022. Photo: Twitter/SaniaaAshiq

SARGODHA: Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), on Thursday accused Imran Khan of providing a Rs40 billion benefit to Salman Iqbal, the owner of a private TV channel.

Addressing a public gathering here, the PMLN leader lashed out at the PTI chairman for what she described as calling all the TV channels in the country, except one, traitors, agents and sell-outs.

She said these channels made him "Imran Khan" by giving coverage to PTI’s public meetings with empty chairs day and night. “Their coverage of Imran Khan had been one-sided”, she said adding these TV outlets were now being accused by the PTI leader.

She further blamed that particular TV channel and its anchors for attacking state institutions. She said Imran Khan, along with his close friend Salman Iqbal whom she called a gold smuggler, was assailing the national institutions. The PTI chief also gave relief of Rs16 billion to Salman Iqbal of ARY including a Rs10-12 billion write-off tax, Maryam Nawaz blamed.