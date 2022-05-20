COAS visits School of Artillery, Nowshera

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited School of Artillery, Nowshera on Thursday.

The COAS attended annual Commanding Officers’ conference of Artillery Regiment. The COAS also visited various facilities during the visit including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning/ conduct of war games/ exercises.

COAS was also briefed about new training modules. While interacting with officers, General Bajwa urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits. Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received COAS.