Zardari, Fazl condole Sheikh Khalifa’s death

ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the embassy of UAE in Pakistan on Wednesday. The former president expressed his condolences on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

President Zardari said that Sheikh Khalifa was a sincere friend of Pakistan. He also recorded his impressions. APP adds: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also the embassy and offered Fateha. Maulana termed Sheikh Khalifa a great friend of Pakistan. Besides offering condolences to the government and people of the UAE, Fazl also penned down his comments in the guest book.