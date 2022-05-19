Drive launched to implement single curriculum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) on Wednesday launched an operation to implement the Single National Curriculum Act 2020.
Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Kabir Afridi said the inspection campaign for the implementation of the Single National Curriculum Act 2020 was also extended to other districts.
He said that the officials from the authority inspected various schools in the Nowshera district and fined them for violating the school bag weight limit. Kabir Afridi said the Single National Curriculum Act 2020 would be implemented and the schools that violated the act would be fined.
