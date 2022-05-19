PTI worker shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: A senior worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Nayag Road in Kamarsar area in Loy Mamond tehsil on Wednesday.

Local residents said that unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on Mansoor Khan, a resident of Nayag Banda and senior PTI worker. They said he sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene after committing the fire.The family said that they had no enmity with anyone. The slain PTI worker was senior vice-president of the Insaf Welfare Wing.