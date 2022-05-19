Lynching case: LHC moved against accused’s acquittal

LAHORE:Punjab Prosecution Department has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the acquittal of the accused Bilal, son of Nadeem, by the Anti-Terrorist Court Gujranwala and enhancement in the punishment of 79 accused in the Priyantha Kumara case.
It is requested in the appeal that the punishment of eight accused being awarded life imprisonment be enhanced to death penalty. Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed in this regard that the trial court being held in the Kot Lakhpat Jail acquitted the accused Bilal and declared him innocent but according to the Prosecution Department the accused Bilal Nadeem was also involved and is also a culprit in this crime. Deputy Secretary Appeals Asmat Ullah Khan intimated in this regard saying the accused deserved stern punishment.
LAHORE:The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Senior...
Lahore:The Easter dinner was hosted by All Neighbours International at the Embassy of Pakistan . Samuel Payara...
LAHORE:Embassy of Japan’s Counselor Ryuji Lwasaki-san has said that they are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic...
LAHORE:The Vice-Chancellor of GC University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has explained all his initiatives and...
LAHORE:SP Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti, who served in two police divisions of Lahore, is facing an enquiry for allegedly...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department has uploaded roll number slips of MCom Part-I, MEd , MCom Part-II and...
Comments