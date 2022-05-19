Lynching case: LHC moved against accused’s acquittal

LAHORE:Punjab Prosecution Department has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the acquittal of the accused Bilal, son of Nadeem, by the Anti-Terrorist Court Gujranwala and enhancement in the punishment of 79 accused in the Priyantha Kumara case.

It is requested in the appeal that the punishment of eight accused being awarded life imprisonment be enhanced to death penalty. Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed in this regard that the trial court being held in the Kot Lakhpat Jail acquitted the accused Bilal and declared him innocent but according to the Prosecution Department the accused Bilal Nadeem was also involved and is also a culprit in this crime. Deputy Secretary Appeals Asmat Ullah Khan intimated in this regard saying the accused deserved stern punishment.