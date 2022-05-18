Steps sought to mitigate impact of heatwave

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the Inter-Provincial Education Minsters' Conference (IPEMC) on preventive measures against the ongoing heatwave and called for immediate measures to mitigate the impact of high temperatures.

Provincial Education Ministers, respective Secretaries, Executive Director HEC, Secretary IBCC, Director General FDE, Chairman NCC, Chairperson PEIRA, Chairman FBISE Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) has been urgently called to ensure the implementation of the directive of the prime minister.

The minister said it is imperative to implement short-term & long-term measures to mitigate the health-related risks of the heatwave to the school-going children in educational institutions.

Rana Tanveer said that proactive measures have to be taken to safeguard and protect students, especially young students. He said that the federal government has taken preventative steps to protect students. He informed the forum that it has been decided to close all private and public schools/classes in Federal from KG to 5th class in order to protect the young children from the ongoing impact of the heatwave. He further said that the timings of the ongoing exams have been rescheduled to 8:00-11:00 am in the federal as well so that students can be protected from the heatwave.

Federal Minister said that special instructions have been issued to the FBISE to ensure that alternate arrangements have been made for electricity in all of the exam centres. He said that alternate electricity arrangements should be managed at all costs. Minister said that water availability should also be ensured at all exam centres.

Rana Tanveer said that an awareness campaign via social media and newspapers regarding the heatwave has already been launched by the federal ministry where teachers, students, and parents are the primary audiences.

Federal Minister was briefed about the measures taken by the provinces to address the issue of the heatwave. All provinces assured the minister that all of the instructions of the federal government are being strictly followed.

Rana Tanveer said that a special advisory has been issued by the ministry to tackle the issue of the heatwave. He said that all the schools have been directed to pay their electricity bills in due time and ensure the repair of all of the electric fixtures. Transportation cars should be parked in the shade and all schools should ensure the availability of first aid boxes etc.

The minister said as a long-term measure a separate curriculum should be developed to create awareness about climate change with respect to Pakistan amongst the students. He said that it is absolutely necessary to raise aware students which are the future of the country.

The minister also highlighted the seriousness of the issue of out-of-school children and urged provinces to develop strategic plans to handle it.

He sought proposals from all federating units in this regard.