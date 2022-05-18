IB official martyred, two hurt in Peshawar attack

PESHAWAR: An official of a civilian intelligence agency was martyred while two others were wounded in firing by unidentified attackers in Peshawar late Tuesday night.

A source said that an assistant sub-inspector of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Najeeb was martyred while another official Aman Ullah was wounded when armed men opened fire on them near Sarki Gate. A third person, said to be brother of Aman, was also injured in the firing.

Heavy contingents of police along with senior cops rushed to the spot after the firing. An official said the incident apparently seems to be target killing. Police have started investigation in the incident. An inspector of the IB was among four people martyred and three others were wounded in two late night attacks on security posts on the boundary between Khyber and Peshawar districts during Ramazan.