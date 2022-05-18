IHC bars Hanif Abbasi from working until next hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi from working until the next date of hearing on a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that a convict person could not hold a public office. However, Abbasi’s lawyer Ahsan Bhoon said that the post of SAPM was not like other public offices, adding that he would assist the court on the issue.
He requested the court not to stop Hanif Abbasi from working. The court hoped that Hanif Abbasi would not use public office until the next date. “The responsibility of a SAPM is just to give advice to the Prime Minister and he could do it without a notification,” added. The case was adjourned until May 27.
