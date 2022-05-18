NA again faces lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday, which was private members’ day were adjourned without executing any business due to lack of quorum.

The JI’s only parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Akbar who has been vocal during the ongoing session while coming harsh on government benches for not taking the House seriously, pointed out lack of quorum soon after start of proceedings on Tuesday.

Pointing towards empty seats of cabinet members and elsewhere in the assembly hall, the JI member said it was an insult of the sacred House of the Parliament. He also sought a ruling from the Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani who was chairing proceedings in this connection. He observed that the coalition partners in the government were enthusiastic while bring no-confidence resolution against the former prime minister but he regretted that enthusiasm for functioning of the House was not seen.

Maulana Chitrali also pointed out that his calling attention notices were also not been responded by the minister concerned. The chair, after counting of members, adjourned proceedings till Friday morning (May 20). As per decision taken at the Business Advisory Committee’s meeting last week, the ongoing session of National Assembly will continue till May 20.