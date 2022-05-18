Qalandars’ trials receive huge response

LAHORE: Thousands of young and aspiring cricketers reached Qalandars High Performance Centre (QHPC) on Tuesday as Players Development Program (PDP) resumes after two years.

In videos and pictures shared by PSL 7 winners, thousands of youngsters can be seen lined up to give trial with a hope to become next stars like Haris Rauf or Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Former English fast bowler and current head coach of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Darren Gough supervised the trials alongside Qalandars’ director cricket operations, Aqib Javed.

While talking to media on the sidelines of the trials, Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana said he was pleased to see massive response towards PDP despite a break.

“We saw a huge number of young and aspiring cricketers here today. They have come from far-flung corners of Pakistan to prove themselves,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer of Qalandars, Sameen Rana thanked Gough and Yorkshire’s team for accepting their invitation to become a part of PDP’s trials.

“I would like to thank Gough and his team for coming here and supervising these trials. It is a huge confidence booster for the players by seeing one of world’s star fast bowlers between them,” he mentioned.