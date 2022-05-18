Javed Afridi offers financial support to SL team

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s chairman Javed Afridi has offered financial support to Sri Lanka’s national cricket team in the wake of the pressing financial quagmire in which the South Asian nation has been stuck.

In a letter to the Sri Lanka High Commissioner in Pakistan Jayanath CP Lokuket, Javed Afridi said that the Sri Lankan cricket team must continue to play international cricket.

“I am writing to extend my support to the Sri Lankan national cricket team during these dark hours of the socio-economic unrest,” Afridi said in his letter he wrote on Tuesday.

“As a strong advocate of the game I feel we must reach out to Sri Lankan cricket team and provide them with the necessary help they need. I recently tweeted about my intentions to support, sponsor and help maintain the international status of the Sri Lankan cricket team. Cricket has the power to give people hope and bring them together. The cricket fans and the general public, in Sri Lanka, need confidence in themselves that they have the ability, capability and capacity to overcome any adversity,” he wrote.