The realities of uncertainty

Pakistan’s major political parties are at loggerheads with each other without realizing that their antics may damage the country’s already weak economy. Insensitive comments by Imran Khan where he said that dropping an atom bomb on Pakistan would have been better than allowing the current leaders to rule the country show how low our power-hungry politicians can go. Our leaders must realize that an economic bomb is more disastrous than a bomb. Japan managed the destruction caused by an atom bomb and became a great economic power, but nations that were trapped in political turmoil went bankrupt. In the past, it was an oil-rich South American country, Venezuela, that went bankrupt due to political instability. The Sri Lankan crisis is a glaring example of this phenomenon. It is sad that many young people think that Khan’s deceptive slogans are true and do not realize the grave consequences of this rhetoric.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi