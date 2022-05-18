Wheat harvesting has been completed in the country, and the current production has fallen short due to which wheat will now be imported. The government will also have to pay a huge subsidy from the national exchequer to provide this imported wheat to flour mills at a fixed subsidized rate.

The country needs solid and effective agricultural policies to harmonize wheat production with national needs. If the amount that the government has given this year for the subsidy of imported wheat is given to the agriculture sector in the next budget, wheat production can increase. Providing farmers with cheap fertilizers, electricity and petroleum products can boost their morale. Dealing with the problem of water scarcity may result in increased wheat production. The agriculture sector needs the government’s urgent attention to avoid the impending food crisis in the country.

Muhammad Shafique

Islamabad