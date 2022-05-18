 
Wednesday May 18, 2022
French pair arrested in Iran

By AFP
May 18, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday said it arrested two French nationals this month for allegedly attempting to foment unrest by meeting with representatives of teachers’ unions, in a report on state television.

The broadcaster aired footage of the pair, a 37-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, from the moment they set foot in the Islamic republic on April 28 until their arrest on May 7. "The two entered Iran with tourist visas in Iran.

