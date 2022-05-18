 
Wednesday May 18, 2022
World

Iran detains protesting bus drivers

By AFP
May 18, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran arrested a number of bus drivers who have staged protests in Tehran for the second consecutive day over their living conditions, media in the country reported on Tuesday. "A number of drivers were detained yesterday during a gathering in front of the central office of the Tehran Bus Company," Mohsen Bagheri, a company official, was quoted as saying by ILNA news agency.

