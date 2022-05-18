Hospitals upgradation discussed

LAHORE:MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a meeting in Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Tuesday. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and chief planning officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other officers were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, officials concerned gave detailed briefing on the health project of year 2021-22 along with upcoming projects of 2022-23. The up-gradation of Ganga Ram Hospital, Mother and Child Hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Nishtar, Teaching Hospital Sheikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan, Institute of Cardiology Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Teaching Hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan chaired a meeting in Parliamentarian Lounge of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday where he reviewed all development schemes of vertical programmes.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, additional Secretary Maria Tahir, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Project Director IRMNCH Dr Kahlil, Project Director EPI Dr Mukhtar, Director CDC Dr Shahid Magsi, Director NCD Dr Faisal Masood and officers concerned attended the meeting. Officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to Secretary Ali Jan on all ongoing development projects.