UET entrance test registration starts

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has started registration for its entrance test for admission to engineering institutes across Punjab. A UET spokesperson said that the deadline to receive tokens was June 30, 2022 while test tokens for registration were available online and at designated branches of Habib Bank Ltd on payment of Rs1,500. The entrance test will be conducted from July 18 to 22 whereas mock test will take place on July 15 and 16. The results will be announced on July 28. More details are available on the UET Lahore website.
