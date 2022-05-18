Gold shines to a new high

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,500 per tola on Tuesday, hitting all-time high on an increase in international prices.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs138,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,286 to Rs118,398.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $34 to $1,833 per ounce.
Silver rates increased by Rs10 Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,346.02.
