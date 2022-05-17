Pakistanis summit Mt Everest, Mt Lhotse

Abdul Joshi (Left) and Shehroze Kashif. Photo: Twitter/FaizanLakhani

KARACHI: It is a memorable day for the country as Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze Kashif and Abdul Joshi summited two of the world's four highest peaks on Monday.

Abdul Joshi from Hunza raised Pakistan’s flag at 8,849 metres, atop Mt Everest – the highest peak in the world — while young Shehroze Kashif waved the country’s flag on top of Mt Lhotse, the 4th highest peak in the world at 8,516 metres. Both summits were confirmed on early Monday morning.

Shehroze Kashif, the 20-year-old mountaineer from Lahore, became the youngest-ever climber in the world to successfully scale four highest peaks of the world when he reached the top of Mt Lhotse this morning. This was his 6th successful summit on an eight-thousander, a term used for 14 peaks of the world above 8,000m height.

Shahroze started his summit push at around 11pm PKT and reached the top at around 6am PKT, according to his team. Also known as “the broad boy”, Shehroze Kashif is only 4th Pakistani after Ali Sadpara, Hassan Sadpara and Sirbaz Khan to summit 6 out of 14 eight thousanders.



His Lhotse summit came 11 days after he successfully summited the third highest peak in the world – the Mt Kangchenjunga. Shehroze now holds the record of being the youngest climber to scale four highest peaks of the world – Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga and Lhotse.

He has also scaled the Broad Peak and Manaslu. Meanwhile, another update from Nepal has confirmed that Abdul Joshi of Hunza valley has successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest (8848m) and raised Pakistan’s flag on top of the world.

Thirtyeight-year-old Joshi started his final summit from Camp4 last night at around 9pm PKT and reached the top on Sunday morning. The summit was confirmed on Joshi’s facebook page.

“Alhamdulliah! Another triumph for Pakistan! Abdul Joshi has summited Mount Everest - the Highest Mountain in the World. May Allah be praised for all His glory,” the post read. Known as “pathfinder” among mountaineers due to his extraordinary skills, Abdul Joshi is part of the team led by Mingma G.

He is 8th Pakistani to successfully scale Mt Everest. Nazir Sabir, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Shehroze Kashif and Sirbaz Ali Khan have also summited the highest peak of the world.

In April last year, Abdul Joshi, along with Sirbaz Khan, had summited 8,091m Annapurna peak. His first peak was Manglik Sar at 6,050m. He caught everyone’s attention when he led a team for the first ever successful summit of Passu Cones in Gilgit. Abdul Joshi is likely to return to the basecamp on May 18th.