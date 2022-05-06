Pakistani mountaineer makes history

Shehroze Kashif. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Thursday created history by becoming the first-ever Pakistani, and the youngest climber in the world, to summit Kangchenjunga – the third highest mountain in the world.

Shehroze completed his summit of the 8,586m high mountain at around 3:05PST on Thursday, his team informed the media. The 20-year-old mountaineer is also known as The Broad Boy after he summited the Broad Peak at the age of 17. He is aiming to climb 14 eight-thousanders in the world.

With four of the highest peaks already under his belt, he announced to climb Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu this season. One down, two to go. He had earlier summited The Everest, K2, Broad Peak and Manaslu. He will, however, summit Manaslu again after a controversy over summit point last year.

Shehroze was also the youngest to scale Mount Everest and K2. Meanwhile, another Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Ali is also on his way to scale Kangchenjunga and is likely to reach the summit on 7th May.