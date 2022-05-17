 
Tuesday May 17, 2022
World

Ethiopia expels The Economist correspondent

By AFP
May 17, 2022

NAIROBI: Ethiopia has expelled The Economist’s correspondent from he East African country, accusing him of taking a "misguided approach" to journalism, the weekly magazine said on Monday.

The British magazine defended the work of its correspondent as "professional, unbiased and often courageous" while confirming an Ethiopian government statement on Friday ordering his expulsion. In May 2021, the Ethiopian authorities expelled The Times correspondent Simon Marks.

