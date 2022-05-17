 
Tuesday May 17, 2022
Iran bus drivers stage strike

By AFP
May 17, 2022

TEHRAN: Dozens of bus drivers went on strike in the Iranian capital on Monday to protest over their living conditions following demonstrations in other cities in past days, local media reported. The drivers and workers of the Tehran Bus Company decried the failure to implement a decision by the Supreme Labour Council to introduce a 10 percent salary increase, reformist Shargh newspaper wrote on Twitter.

