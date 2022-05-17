Iran bus drivers stage strike

TEHRAN: Dozens of bus drivers went on strike in the Iranian capital on Monday to protest over their living conditions following demonstrations in other cities in past days, local media reported. The drivers and workers of the Tehran Bus Company decried the failure to implement a decision by the Supreme Labour Council to introduce a 10 percent salary increase, reformist Shargh newspaper wrote on Twitter.
TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested academic and author Said Madani on charges of acting "against the security" of...
MUMBAI: An 81-year-old man in India was booked on Sunday for an alleged "digital rape" of a minor, The Hindustan Times...
SURABAYA, Indonesia: At least 14 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a bus carrying domestic...
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, the first...
ABU DHABI: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates’...
BAGHDAD: Another sandstorm that descended on Monday on climate-stressed Iraq sent at least 4,000 people to hospital...
Comments