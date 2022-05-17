DDWP reviews uplift schemes

SARGODHA: The Divisional Development Working Party in a meeting on Monday approved revision of estimates of six schemes.

Commissioner Nabil Javed chaired the meeting in his committee room. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali, Director Development and officers of the departments concerned. The meeting approved the modification of four schemes of Public Health Engineering and two schemes of Building Department.

The schemes include Roda Sewerage Scheme in Khushab District, Tehsil Complex Kot Momin under construction, Water Supply and Drainage under construction in Mankira City in Bhakkar District, Drinking Water Supply in Shahbaz Khel and Rehabilitation of Sewerage System, Rular Sewerage Drain PCC-Slab Union Council Sila and to ensure provision of unavailable facilities in Govt Post Graduate College Bhakkar. Commissioner Nabil Javed stressed the departments concerned to ensure transparency in the ongoing projects and complete them within stipulated period. He warned that substandard material in the construction of projects would not be tolerated at any cost.